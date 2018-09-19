High-voltage Pak-India Asia Cup clash today

DUBAI: Sarfraz Ahmed has found a way of channeling all the attention, hype and pressure surrounding Pakistan’s game against India on Wednesday towards a single-minded focus to add to their scarcely populated Asia Cup trophy cabinet.

“There’s always pressure in India-Pakistan games. We’ve told our players, not just this game, consider every match as an India-Pakistan game if you want to win the event. There’s pressure, but we’re trying to not let it affect us, and perform well,” Sarfraz said in a press conference on the eve of the game. The Pakistan captain, one of the more candid ones in the world currently, conceded that even as players aim to treat the fixture as any other game, all the hype and noise around it eventually has some sort of an impact on the players. “As players, we take India-Pakistan match very normally, but when the match comes up, the sort of hype that’s created - TV channels discuss it, there are small programmes on social media so the hype has an impact. But the players are told that whenever there’s an India-Pakistan match, you will try and play like you play any other game.”

All the hype isn’t without reason. After all, it’s a game that invokes unparalleled support, which then paves way for unforgiving expectations - a common sentiment on either side of the border. There’s junoon [obsession] as Sarfraz admits, but it brings along an opportunity to be a hero for years. One that Fakhar Zaman took up last June. “When you talk of junoon, when you’re at home or you’re going to play a match against India, everyone’s wish is for you to win against India. As a player, as a captain if you see, we have to win against all the teams but the thing about getting inspired is correct. So the junoon is there and you get a hope that against India you’ve to perform... it has happened in the past as well, whichever player it is [who performs] - whether from India or Pakistan - he becomes a hero in the eyes of his fans,” Sarfraz said.

But Zaman’s Champions Trophy-clinching performance in England last year is already on the back-burner, at least for the team. Sarfraz noted the contrast in conditions in the UAE when compared to England last year to point out the Champions Trophy victory will have no bearing on what happens on Wednesday. “It was a time in the past and it is gone now. It was obviously a memorable match for us and that will remain in our minds forever. The players who were part of that game will remember it throughout their careers. But it is a new event now, new atmosphere, the conditions are completely different. So we’ll try to ensure that the momentum that we’ve got from the first game, we’ll take it forward.” Sarfraz was also in the mood to banish a few pre-game cliches and the biggest one pertaining to this game is about the match-up.

“A lot of people say this game is between Pakistan’s bowling and India’s batting. But I don’t believe that. If you see the past season, our batting is doing well, and bowling is also doing well. I feel it’ll be a good contest and I am hoping we put on a good show.”