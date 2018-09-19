Britain freezes aid to Zambia over graft

LUSAKA: Britain has suspended aid payments to Zambia over concerns of alleged fraud and corruption by the government of President Edgar Lungu who has faced graft allegations from within his own party. Britain’s High Commissioner to Lusaka Fergus Cochrane-Dyet confirmed the suspension of funding in a tweet posted late on Monday. “Correct that UK frozen all bilateral funding to Zambian government in light of potential concerns until audit results known,” Cochrane-Dyet wrote in a tweet. “UK Aid takes zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption.” Britain’s development ministry says on its website it earmarked 48 million pounds ($63.1 million, 54 million euros) in aid for Zambia in the 2017-18 fiscal year. The amount that has been suspended is unknown.