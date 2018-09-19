Palestinian dies during arrest by Israeli army

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian died after being arrested during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Israeli army said Tuesday, with his family accusing soldiers of beating him. The army confirmed the death of Mohammed Khatib, 24, in custody but said he had not resisted arrest. “The army apprehended a Palestinian suspected of hostile activities in Beit Rima during the night,” an army spokeswoman told AFP, referring to a village north of Ramallah. “He was arrested without violence or resistance from his part. He lost consciousness and was treated by Israeli soldiers at the scene.” He died later in hospital, she added.