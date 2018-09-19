Toppled PM blames Thai junta for making country worse

BANGKOK: Billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday hit out at Thailand’s ruling junta, saying coups targeting his family have made the country worse off over the past 12 years.

His comments are among the most pointed criticism for some time and come days after the junta eased bans on political activities before a promised election next year. The Shinawatra clan — a wealthy and powerful family — has won every election since 2001 through populist platforms and welfare schemes that have angered Bangkok’s military-aligned elite.

Thailand’s modern history has been marked by attempted and successful coups. But the era since the putsch that toppled Thaksin in 2006 has been dubbed the “Lost Decade”, with street protests and instability a feature of political life. Another coup in 2014 toppled a civilian government headed by Thaksin’s younger sister Yingluck, who fled the country.