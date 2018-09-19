Court acquits terror suspect

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted a terror suspect charged with involvement in the twin suicide blasts at a Church in the Kohati locality in the provincial capital in which over 85 people were killed and 100 injured.
The ATC judge acquitted terror suspect, Muhammad Zahir Shah, arrested and charged with involvement in the Kohati Church twin suicide blasts that occurred on September 22, 2013.
The judge observed that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused belonging to Darra Adamkhel.
