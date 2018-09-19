Danish envoy meets DRAP chief

Islamabad : Pakistan and Denmark Tuesday agreed to the need for better coordination from both sides to facilitate introduction of therapeutic goods originating from the two countries.

Views to this effect were expressed when Danish Ambassador Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe called on the Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain for a discussion on promoting pharmaceutical and nutraceutical trade.

The Danish Ambassador highlighted various opportunities available in his country. He was of the view that nutraceutical products can also be exported from Pakistan after fulfilment of necessary requirements. Leading Danish companies in pharmaceutical manufacturing have already launched various educational programmes in Punjab for improving the health of diabetic population.