Traffic wardens ordered to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Ashura

Rawalpindi : The Chief Traffic Officer, Mohammad Bin Ashraf has issued necessary directions to warden officers and other staff for ensuring implementation of traffic plan in proper and effective way on the days of Ashura.

Talking to this correspondent he said that the staff and wardens have been directed to do their duties to the satisfaction of mourners and people and adopt noble way in dealing with them.

They have been instructed to divert vehicles to alternative routes while ensuring smooth flow of traffic and problems to the people. The warden officers have been asked to create awareness among people about traffic plan on the day of Ashura. At the sites of mourning processions and chowks no beggars would be allowed. The existence of push carts are also banned. The traffic personnel have been directed to work with responsibility along with the police staff. Similarly, an eye would be kept on green plate ambulances and Potohar jeeps.

On the roads where mourning processions are taken out and held, the traffic wardens would not allow cart pushers and motor bike riders to enter on these routes. Moreover, traffic wardens and staff would keep strict vigilance on vehicles with black windows and other cars which have no number plates. The people have also been asked to cooperate with the traffic personnel on Ashura days.

The special traffic plan has been prepared for ensuring full security in Rawalpindi and smooth flow of traffic in Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas, he said.