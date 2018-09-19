Health agencies welcome increase in tobacco taxes

Islamabad : Welcoming the increase of Rs9 per pack of cigarettes falling in the third tier of taxation, as enshrined in amendments to the 2018-19 budget, both the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the Coalition for Tobacco Control (CTC)-Pakistan hoped Tuesday that maintaining its current momentum against tobacco use, the government would soon abolish the third tier altogether in its bid to turn the tide against the tobacco epidemic.

Talking to this scribe, WHO’s National Professional Officer for Tobacco Control Shahzad Alam Khan said, “It would have been nice to hear the third tier being abolished altogether, or at least the FED on the third tier being raised to the level of 2017, when it was Rs32 per pack of 20 cigarettes.”

Presenting amendments to the budget, Minister for Finance Asad Umar announced an increase of Rs9 in taxes on cigarettes falling in the third tier, raising the price from Rs17.05 per pack to Rs25 per pack, with increase in the first and second tiers being 11.36% and 1.14%, respectively.

“We hope the government will announce further increase in taxation in the days ahead. Cigarettes in Pakistan are the cheapest in the world and measures should be taken to render them unaffordable. WHO would wish to see a uniform tax structure with an increase in tobacco taxation to 70% of the retail price,” Shahzad Alam further commented.

The National Coordinator of CTC-Pakistan Khurram Hashmi termed the announcement a positive development. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has, on more than one occasion, backed Pakistan’s tobacco control efforts. According to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, 40% of the cancers in adult males are linked to tobacco use,” he said. Khurram also appreciated Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani for making a call earlier this month for scrapping the third tier and increasing taxes on cigarettes.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Finance, Kiani had maintained that the introduction of the third tier had led to an increase of 77% in the production of cigarettes in Pakistan. Under Article 6 of WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), Pakistan is bound to increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products to reduce their consumption. The third slab of excise duty was introduced in the federal budget 2017-18.

Khurram also urged the government to enhance the size of Pictorial Health Warning (PHW) to 85% on cigarette packs, as announced in 2015. Under SROs 22(KE)/2015 and 23(KE)/2015, the size of the warning was to be increased to 85% both on front and back of cigarette packs. The 85% PHW size was to be effective from March 30, 2015 but was never implemented. Finally, SRO 127(KE)/2017 was issued to amend the Cigarettes (Printing of Warnings) Rules 2009 for pictorial health warnings to cover 50% of the front and back of packs and outer packaging of cigarettes.

“At present, only a compromised, as well as a discoloured and defaced pictorial health warning, continues to be printed on 50% of the cigarette packs, with no heed being paid to rotation of textual warnings. This shows the tobacco industry’s influence in manipulating the government’s policies,” Khurram pointed out.

According to GATS 2014, Pakistan has more than 23.9 million tobacco users. Tobacco kills over 200,000 people in Pakistan every year, and the sufferings stand multiplied with associated economic and social costs.