ARL plants 6,000 saplings

Rawalpindi : Attock Gen Ltd. (AGL) in collaboration with Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) and Punjab Police Department is planting 6,000 saplings in Rawalpindi-Islamabad under its plantation initiative 2018. A ceremony was held to mark the occasion at Punjab Police Headquarters Rawalpindi Civil Lines, says a press release.

AGL Chief Executive Officer Yawar Ikram, CPO Rawalpindi. Ahsan Abbas and DG PHA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa with other senior officers of AGL, Punjab Police and PHA planted the saplings on Monday.