No weekly bazaars on Ashura

Islamabad : All weekly bazaars of the federal capital will remain closed on Friday for falling on Ashura (Muharram 10). They will reopen on Sunday.

The weekly bazaars are held in H-9, I-9, G-10, Aabpara and Bhara Kahu three days a week including Tuesday, Friday and Sunday attracting thousands of people interested in buying household goods, especially kitchen items, at controlled rates. Metro buses will go off the tracks in the day for security reasons.