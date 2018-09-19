Giant drug companies dodging billions in tax

Islamabad : The world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies appear to be dodging an estimated $3.8 billion in tax per year across 16 countries, reveals a new report released by Oxfam Tuesday. Pfizer alone accounts for $1.7 million that would be due to Pakistan.

The report, ‘Prescription for Poverty,’ analyses financial disclosures from Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Abbott, between 2013 and 2015. In the seven developing countries where data was available (Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Pakistan, Peru, Thailand), companies appear to avoid an estimated $112 million in taxes every year.

If these governments invested this money in healthcare, it could pay for 10 million girls to be vaccinated against the virus that causes cervical cancer - one of the deadliest forms of cancer responsible for the death of one woman every two minutes across the globe. Nearly 90 per cent of these deaths are women in developing countries.

Tax dodging is fuelling the inequality crisis, widening the gap between rich and poor. When drug companies dodge tax, it is the poorest in society who suffer the most as governments seek to balance their budgets by cutting essential services and raising other forms of tax. Often it is poor women who rely more heavily on public healthcare services, provide care for loved ones when healthcare systems fail, and foot the bill for regressive taxes, who pay the highest price.

Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbot produce well-known brands such as Neutrogena, Anadin, and Tylenol, as well as lifesaving medicines. They are among the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies with global revenues topping $1.8 trillion in the 10 years from 2006 to 2015.

Oxfam’s analysis suggests these four companies are shifting profits out of countries where they do their business and into tax havens that charge little or no tax. The companies are secretive about their finances but available data reveal average pre-tax profit margins of just 6% in countries with standard tax rates, compared to 31% in tax havens of the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Singapore. Such practices, while not necessarily illegal, are not in line with the spirit of the law.

‘Prescription for Poverty’ also outlines how companies undermine poor people’s health by overpricing medicines - putting them out of reach for cash strapped public health services and poor patients. The report also details how the pharmaceutical industry are using their economic and political clout to shape government policy on tax, trade and health in their own interest - particularly in the US where the industry spends over $200 million every year on lobbyists and political donations.

Equally, while tax avoidance figures appear lower in developing countries, the impact can be more severe because poorer countries often have weaker public services, have a higher poverty rate, and rely more heavily on corporate taxes to fund public services. The UN estimates that corporate tax avoidance costs poor countries $100 billion a year.