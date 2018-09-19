US Consul General meets Sarwar

LAHORE : US Consul General in Lahore Colleen Crenwelge called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and Pak-US relations.

The US diplomat, during her maiden meeting, also felicitated Muhammad Sarwar on his elevation as the Punjab governor for a second time. The governor said Pakistan had rendered invaluable sacrifices in a long war against terror, adding that Pakistan fought this war for the lasting world peace and not for its own sake.

He lamented the fact that the country’s valuable services in the war against terror were not given due recognition by the world community. He said Pakistan was desirous of friendly ties with the neighbouring countries like India, China, Iran and Afghanistan, stressing that peace in Afghanistan was vital for regional peace.

He said people of India and Pakistan wanted better relations between the two neighbours. US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge said the ties between the United States of America and Pakistan were decades old and the US wanted to strengthen the bilateral relations. She said the US wanted Pakistan to be a stable democratic country.