Mehndi processions taken out

LAHORE: As the Ashura approaches closer the mourning activities gained momentum on Tuesday, 7th of Muharram, with a number of Mehndi processions taken out from various parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).

The Matam (chest beating) intensifies as Zakerin in their Majalis elaborated the Massaibs (torments) on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions who were barred from taking water from the Euphrates River by the government forces from the seventh of Muharram.