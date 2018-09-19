Police will have to be answerable to people: CM

LAHORE: British Home Secretary Sajid Javid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday and during the meeting, it was agreed to further promote cooperation in health and education sectors and the rule of law programme.

Sajid Javid congratulated Usman Buzdar on his new assignment and extended good wishes to him. According to a handout, speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan and the journey of change has started from the province of Punjab where an MPA belonging to a remote deprived area has been made the chief minister. Pakistan and UK are strong partners in the journey of development and prosperity and unique programmes have been initiated in health, education and other sectors in collaboration with the DFID. Punjab government intends to expand these programmes so that more and more people could benefit from their fruit, he added.

The Punjab government appreciates the British cooperation and we are desirous to bring further improvements in different sectors of life in future with the cooperation of UK. Prime minister’s 100-day agenda is a conclusive programme of national development and prosperity and the PTI government will transform the police as a neutral organisation by introducing necessary reforms in the police system. Police will have to be answerable to people in real sense, he added.

The chief minister said thousands of precious human lives have been sacrificed in this war and the human history is unable to present any such example. Sajid Javid expressed satisfaction that Punjab government is working hard for the public welfare, adding the British government is desirous to further promote its bilateral cooperation with Punjab government in future. We will work collectively to promote opportunities relating to business, education and development targets, he added.

Pakistan has achieved wonderful successes in war against terrorism and terror and fanaticism are collective challenge to all of us. It is sanguine that terrorism incidents have been decreased in Pakistan, he added.

Rear admiral: Pakistan Navy Central Punjab Commander Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmad Rizvi on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional activities came under discussion during the meeting. The CM paid tributes to Pakistan Navy for discharging the duty of safeguarding naval boundaries and said Pak Navy is the best naval force of the region having professional competence. We are proud of officers and personnel of Pak Navy and its unique role in the defence of the country will always be remembered, said the CM.