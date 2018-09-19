Deduction from lecturers’ salaries stayed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has stayed deduction from salaries of lecturers/assistant professors under the garb of re-fixation and actualisation and sought reply from Punjab finance department.

Zafar Khan Jadoon and others lecturers who have been regularised from contract jobs challenged the deduction of their salaries. Representing the petitioners, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued that the petitioners were entitled to withdrawing salaries as per basic pay scale, which they were receiving before their regularisation.

He said the petitioners were appointed by higher education department as lecturers during 2002 and 2005 and worked on contract till their regularisation in 2011 and 2013.

However, he said, the finance department slashed salaries of the petitioners after their regularisation and started making unauthorised deduction of different allowances from their monthly salary in the name of re-fixation and actualisation.

The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned decision of the government being illegal and order restoration of the petitioners’ salaries as per their pay scale. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi observed that the points raised in the petitions needed consideration.

The judge restrained the government from making impugned deduction from the salaries of the petitioners under the garb of re-fixation/actualisation sought replies from the departments concerned by November 1.