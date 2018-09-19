Wed September 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Recruitment in Punjab hospitals approved

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday sanctioned recruitment for all vacant posts in public hospitals across the province.

She was chairing a meeting held at Primary and Secondary Health Department, according to a handout.

The meeting was told that Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has selected 6,891 candidates for the post of medical officers.

Out of which 2,967 were women medical officers while 3,924 were medical officer. The selected medical officers would be posted through online preference system in the first week of October.

“10,763 posts of medical officers were vacant across the province however on a few posts, doctors were working on ad hoc basis,” the meeting was briefed. Doctors selected from PPSC would replace ad hoc medical officers.

The minister said in next phase further recruitment of 3,872 medical officers would be requisite to PPSC in October.

“PPSC should be approached for early compilation of recruitment process in the health department” she said. She expressed her satisfaction over recruitment of 2,834 nurses through PPSC and said posting of nurses should be made on priority basis. The minister said, “Requisition for recruitment of further 1,919 nurses must be sent to PPSC in October”. She said in all the districts, recruitment of employees from BPS 01-15 would be completed through testing service.

Yasmin said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved recruitment in health department and all district health authorities would be empowered to complete the recruitment process in their respective departments.

Meanwhile, Punjab Secretary Health Saqib Zaffar on Tuesday directed all teaching hospitals of the province to improve their emergencies. According to a handout, he was chairing a meeting of vice-chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges and deans & medical superintendents of teaching hospitals.

“Particularly emergency wards should be given proper attention,” said the secretary. It was decided in the meeting that a special officer would be deputed for emergency wards. The officer would be authorised and responsible for all the administrative matters of the emergency ward.

Saqib directed medical superintendents of teaching hospitals to visit emergency wards at evening and make sure the provision of necessary facilities.

