Struggling Schalke accused of ‘selling future’

BERLIN: Schalke, who return to the Champions League on Tuesday after a four-year hiatus, have been accused of “selling their future” for allowing three rising stars to leave.

The Royal Blues, who finished second in the German league last season, host Porto in Gelsenkirchen in their Group D opener, but are struggling after losing their first three Bundesliga games.

Despite finishing second to Bayern Munich last season, Schalke are already struggling this term leaving head coach Domenico Tedesco under pressure after 15 months in charge. Ex-Germany midfielder Steffen Freund has criticised Tedesco’s boss, Schalke’s sports director Christian Heidel, after Leon Goretzka joined Bayern and Max Meyer left for Crystal Palace on free transfers last season.

“The departures play a big role. Perhaps one notices now that Max Meyer, Leon Goretzka and Thilo Kehrer were the future of Schalke and they sold it,” Freund, a Euro ‘96 winner with, told broadcaster RTL.