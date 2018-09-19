Sierra Leone face FIFA ban after anti-graft officials raid FA offices

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone face the prospect of a ban from international competition by FIFA after the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) followed through on a threat to raid the offices of its football association on Tuesday.

The ACC had threatened the move last week after sending a letter to Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) president Isha Johansen, telling her to step down over allegations of match-fixing involving the national team.

Johansen and her secretary general Chris Kamara have been banned from the SLFA offices by ACC officials, but the remainder of the staff have been allowed to continue their work.Both deny they have done anything wrong.

“Staff at the SLFA offices have been warned not to have any business with Johansen and Kamara and not to allow them into the secretariat,” ACC official Alhassan Kargbo told BBC Sport.

“Anyone who goes against the orders will face the law.”FIFA said earlier this week that they were monitoring the situation in the country and are likely to view the forced removal of Johansen as government interference in football affairs, especially as they are conducting their own investigation into the match-fixing allegations.