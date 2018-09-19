‘Ignorance makes you very bold’, Ramos slams Griezmann attitude

MADRID: Sergio Ramos has launched a scathing attack on Antoine Griezmann’s attitude after the French forward said he has his eye on the Ballon d’Or this year and is on a par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with AS on Monday, Griezmann admitted he was disappointed not to be nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award and regarding the Ballon d’Or prize, he said: “I have it in my head and there are three months to give everything”.

Asked if he considered himself in the same class as Ronaldo and Messi, the Atletico Madrid player said: “Yes I think so and I know other players are going to come for sure.“Being at that table is a vision I have but I also know that I can do better.”

Griezmann also teased Ramos after Atletico beat Real Madrid 4-2 to win the UEFA Super Cup in August. The striker posted a picture on social media of Ramos placing a crown upon his head. When asked about Griezmann’s comments on Tuesday, Ramos said: “Ignorance makes you very bold.

“When I hear this kid talk, I remember players like (Francesco) Totti, Raul, (Gianluigi) Buffon, (Iker) Casillas, (Paolo) Maldini, Xavi or (Andres) Iniesta who have won everything but not a Ballon d’Or.

“Everyone is free to express their opinion but I think he should take the advice of (Diego) Simeone, (Diego) Godin or Koke who represent the values that serve them (Atletico Madrid) well.

“But I have always said that he is a great player and I wish him the best.” Atletico were to play Monaco in France on Tuesday in the Champions League while Madrid begin the defence of their title at home to Roma on Wednesday (today).