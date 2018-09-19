Infantino has doubts about La Liga match in Miami

BARCELONA: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed concern about La Liga’s proposal to stage a fixture between Girona and Barcelona in the United States.

The two clubs have each approved a request submitted to the Spanish Football Federation for the match to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on January 26. It was originally scheduled as a home game for Girona, at their Estadi Montilivi.

The idea has proven controversial. Girona would be surrendering the advantages of playing at their own home ground, which in theory could benefit Barcelona.Infantino said on Tuesday: “I think I would prefer to see a great MLS game in the US rather than La Liga being in the US. In football, the general principle is that you play a ‘home’ match at ‘home’, and not in a foreign country.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas responded on Twitter. He wrote: “I will remind the president of FIFA that in the MLS, three teams of Canada participate, and Toronto is the current champion, and also in Canada there is another professional league.”

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver all compete in the MLS but play home fixtures in their own cities, in Canada.Infantino also confirmed the plan will need approval from the Spanish and US Football Federations, as well as UEFA and CONCACAF, the governing bodies in charge of European and North American football respectively.

He added: “FIFA should also express a view on the matter, not least since it would have implications for football at a global level as well.” La Liga is discussing playing one game per season in the US as part of a 15-year agreement with the media company Relevent.