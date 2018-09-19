Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Sports

REUTERS
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

WADA must not pander to Russia over RUSADA reinstatement: iNADO

BONN, Germany: The World Anti-Doping Agency must not pander to the will of a powerful nation when it decides this week whether to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA), the umbrella group of national anti-doping agencies said on Monday.

The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) said it looked forward to RUSADA’s return to compliance but it was hard not to be cynical that after months of silence WADA’s compliance review committee recommended a reinstatement.

“Any reasonable person would conclude that Russia has not yet fulfilled its obligations to the global sporting community,” iNADO said in a statement.“WADA must make its decisions based on consistent application of principles and not simply out of expedience pandering to the will of a powerful nation.”

RUSADA was suspended in November 2015 over a WADA report outlining evidence of state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics.It has since undertaken broad reforms in a bid to revamp Russia’s anti-doping system and restore international trust in the country’s sport.

For the agency to regain accreditation, Russian authorities must acknowledge the findings of a WADA-commissioned report that found more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefitted from a state-run scheme to conceal positive tests over a five-year period.

Russia has vehemently denied those allegations.The authorities must also provide access to urine samples stored at the suspended Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

WADA said last week that its compliance review committee had reviewed a letter from the Russian sports ministry it said had “sufficiently acknowledged the issues identified in Russia,” thus fulfilling the first of two remaining criteria for its reinstatement.

It also said the compliance review committee accepted that a new commitment to provide access to the data and samples in the Moscow laboratory to WADA via an independent expert would be sufficient to justify reinstatement.

WADA’s executive committee will meet on Sept. 20 to review RUSADA’s efforts towards reinstatement.iNADO called the upcoming discussion “perhaps the most crucial decision” WADA has ever faced.

“The sporting community is eager to see Russia return as an equal participant but not at any cost,” said iNADO.“When the satisfactory conclusion of the current Russian sanction occurs, it is something that should be able to withstand wide scrutiny and be accepted broadly by that sporting community. The present situation does anything but.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook