Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Sports

A
Agencies
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hong Kong restrict India to 285 despite Dhawan’s ton

DUBAI: Shikhar Dhawan scored his 14th One-day International (ODI) century but Hong Kong managed to restrict India to 285 for 7 in their Asia Cup 2018 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

After Hong Kong invited them to bat, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma perished after making 23 with four boundaries. He was caught by Nizakat off Ehsan Khan’s bowling.

Dhawan and Ambati Rayudh then added 116 runs for the second wicket to put India back on track. Dhawan was flamboyant as he struck the ball all around the wicket. He played the sweep with a lot of authority and was severe on the spinners by dancing down the wicket and taking them for runs.

The left-hander reached his century with a sweep towards deep extra cover.Rayudh hammered two sixes off Nadeem Ahmed and Ehsan before reaching his seventh half-century. But Ehsan Nawaz then had him caught by wicket-keeper McKechnie. Rayudh scored 60.

However, Rayudh’s dismissal had no bearing on the scoring rate with Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik forging a 79-run stand. Dhawan went into overdrive post his century but it was his bid to up the scoring rate, that he fell, top edging the ball to backward point.

His knock of 127 off 120 balls was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes.India lost plot after Dhawan’s dismissal. Hong Kong chipped away with the wickets of MS Dhoni and Karthik.

Dhoni was out leg before without scoring and Karthik missed out to convert a start that got him 33 runs.Between overs 40 and 50, Hong Kong conceded just 48 runs, and despite Kedar Jadhav holding fort at one end, India failed to breach the 300-run margin.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook