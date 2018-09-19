Hong Kong restrict India to 285 despite Dhawan’s ton

DUBAI: Shikhar Dhawan scored his 14th One-day International (ODI) century but Hong Kong managed to restrict India to 285 for 7 in their Asia Cup 2018 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

After Hong Kong invited them to bat, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma perished after making 23 with four boundaries. He was caught by Nizakat off Ehsan Khan’s bowling.

Dhawan and Ambati Rayudh then added 116 runs for the second wicket to put India back on track. Dhawan was flamboyant as he struck the ball all around the wicket. He played the sweep with a lot of authority and was severe on the spinners by dancing down the wicket and taking them for runs.

The left-hander reached his century with a sweep towards deep extra cover.Rayudh hammered two sixes off Nadeem Ahmed and Ehsan before reaching his seventh half-century. But Ehsan Nawaz then had him caught by wicket-keeper McKechnie. Rayudh scored 60.

However, Rayudh’s dismissal had no bearing on the scoring rate with Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik forging a 79-run stand. Dhawan went into overdrive post his century but it was his bid to up the scoring rate, that he fell, top edging the ball to backward point.

His knock of 127 off 120 balls was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes.India lost plot after Dhawan’s dismissal. Hong Kong chipped away with the wickets of MS Dhoni and Karthik.

Dhoni was out leg before without scoring and Karthik missed out to convert a start that got him 33 runs.Between overs 40 and 50, Hong Kong conceded just 48 runs, and despite Kedar Jadhav holding fort at one end, India failed to breach the 300-run margin.