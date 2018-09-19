‘Favourites’ Pakistan look to tame old rivals India

DUBAI: In June last year, the Pakistan-India rivalry was beginning to look like a no-contest especially after Virat Kohli’s men hammered their opponents by 124 runs in a rain-hit ICC Champions Trophy mismatch in Birmingham.

India seemed unbeatable then and Pakistan came across as if they didn’t belong in the same league. However, within a span of a fortnight the Pakistanis managed a complete transformation as they marched into the final where they faced India again. Despite their stunning resurgence, many thought Pakistan would once again succumb to India.

However, a 180-run triumph in the final at The Oval, a complete demolition of India in every way, helped Pakistan tore that script into pieces.

Now, when the two arch-rivals meet at the sun-baked Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a mouth-watering Asia Cup clash on Wednesday (today), Pakistan will begin as favourites to beat India for the first time in more than a decade.

Several former Test cricketers from India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar to Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar have been part of a chorus that has been singing Pakistan’s praises in the lead up to today’s game.And not without reason.

Pakistan have certainly improved in recent times and are no more a team that used to win matches only on the back of their bowling arsenal. The rise of batting match-winners like big-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, the man who broke India’s back at The Oval last summer, has certainly raised Pakistan’s stocks. It’s hardly surprising that they are No.1 in Twenty20 Internationals and are climbing up the ICC ladder in ODIs pretty quickly.

Fielding used to be Pakistan’s Achilles heals but not any more. Today, Pakistani players are almost at par with the world’s best teams thanks to a big improvement in their fitness levels.India, meanwhile, have a lot of questions to answer going into the big match.

The biggest one is the absence of Virat Kohli. India’s decision to rest him for the Asia Cup following a morale-shattering tour of England has deprived the team of their most valuable player. India were already looking for a reliable number 4 but now they are also without their number 3.

That said, there are no guarantees when it comes to Pakistan-India encounters. Remember June 18? India took the field as favourites and were blown away by Pakistan in one of the most one-sided finals in Champions Trophy’s history.

Pakistan’s biggest concern would be the fact that their pace spearhead Mohammad Amir hasn’t been taking many wickets in recent outings.Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed admitted it was an issue but was quick to add that it was only a matter of time before the left-arm pacer will be back in business.

The Indians, meanwhile, will be hoping that their pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah would lead the charge against Pakistan. Bumrah, India’s best bowler these days, was rested for India’s opening pool A game against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Apart from Bumrah, India’s hopes would also be pinned in spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have accumulated 26 and 18 wickets each from nine matches this year.

Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in Kohli’s absence, said that his team would start thinking about Pakistan after the game against Hong Kong.“Once we finish the first game we will look at Pakistan, what their strengths and weaknesses are. Looking at the pitch, I think we have the perfect combination and the guys to do the job,” Rohit said.

“A few players have come from England so it’s going to be a challenge for them. For the rest of us, we have been here for the last four days so I can probably say we are very much used to the conditions. It’s game time, so we have to focus on the game rather than the conditions,” he added.

Kedar Jadhav, who chipped in with an unbeaten 28 in India’s total of 285-7 against Hong, is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven against Pakistan.

After a series of games played in front of near empty stands, the Asia Cup will finally spring into life today as thousands of fans are expected to throng the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to see the emotionally-charged encounter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be present for the game along with a host of celebrities from both sides of the border. The tickets for the match have been in high demand despite being steeply priced with the hospitality seats costing around US$1600.

Today’s Fixture

Pakistan vs India

4:30 pm PST