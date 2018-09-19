Wed September 19, 2018
World

AFP
September 19, 2018

Kirchner charged in Argentina corruption scandal

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s ex-president Cristina Kirchner was charged with corruption on Monday as a judge asked that her legislative immunity be lifted so she can be detained.

She is accused of having accepted tens of millions of dollars in bribes in the notorious "corruption notebooks" scandal that has rocked Argentina’s political and business elites.

As a senator, Kirchner is protected by lawmakers’ immunity from imprisonment, although not from prosecution. Unless that immunity is lifted, which is highly unlikely, she cannot be jailed, even if found guilty.

However, last month the Senate did vote to partially lift her immunity so that investigators could search her three luxury homes.

Kirchner is accused of heading an "illicit association." She has already been called in for questioning twice by Claudio Bonadio, the judge leading the wide-ranging corruption investigation, and is due to appear again on Tuesday.

During her first two hearings she refused to answer Bonadio’s questions, instead submitting a written statement, as is her right. Both Kirchner, 65, and her late husband, Nestor, whom she succeeded as president in 2007, are suspected of having accepted millions of dollars in bribes from businessmen in exchange for public works contracts.

According to Bonadio’s indictment, released on Monday, "between 2003 and 2015, collusion between civil servants and business leaders created a system distributing bribes to civil servants," in which the company bosses "claimed to have succumbed to official pressure." In order to gain public works contracts, companies "needed to deliver a percentage of the total amount paid by the state to civil servants designated by Nestor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner," added Bonadio.

The payments were compiled by ministerial chauffeur Oscar Centeno in meticulous records kept in notebooks. More than a dozen former government officials and 30 elite businessman are implicated in the case first reported by La Nacion newspaper on August 1.

