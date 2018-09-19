Wed September 19, 2018
Editorial

September 19, 2018

Climate talks

No headway was made at the six-day COP24 meeting in Bangkok, which ended on September 9. The meeting was designed to complete preparations on concrete guidelines for implementing the Paris Agreement. All eyes will now turn to the next round of talks scheduled for December in Poland, which will require more work than was being hoped. The meeting confirmed what many observers have warned: major world powers are willing to talk the talk, but few are willing to do their part to halt climate change. One of the major hurdles remains the financial commitments from developed countries for developing countries to help them combat climate change. This was among the reasons cited when the US pulled out of the agreement under Trump and has created major questions over where the funding gap will come from. The objective to keep global temperature increase under two degrees Celsius by the end of the century remains under threat due to our inaction once again. The logic of the reparations as it were is simple: developed countries have caused more harm to the environment than developing countries. While their carbon emissions remain higher, they are among the least vulnerable countries against the impact of climate change.

The failure to come up with clear guidelines will lead to concerns over whether the next round of talks in Poland will be successful. With 190 signatories to the Paris Agreement, difficulty in agreeing to the principles and guidelines is expected. It was the ability to agree to a basic set of principles that was lauded in Paris. It is the same failure to move forward three years after the Paris accord that must now be criticised. It is important that the statement on the guidelines is broken. Some participants spoke of the ‘deep differences’ that remain between signatories. These differences seem to surround the issue of how little one can do to meet the basic obligations, rather than about doing more. The reality is that countries should be scrambling to pledge to do more than they promised. The impact of climate change has become more and more visible each season. Floods, fires, extreme weather, melting ice-caps, have all been on the increase. The questions asked after the Paris Agreement was whether this is enough, not how can we do less to achieve the same results. One must also wonder why the US is still involved in the negotiations after it has withdrawn from the agreement. If it wants to be part of the negotiations, it must be committed to the agreement. As it stands, the involvement of the US will halt the negotiation process. This is an issue that will need to be considered seriously if appropriate guidelines are to be developed on combating climate change.

