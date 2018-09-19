How to tackle challenges

It is good to see that the newly elected government has vowed to resolve basic problems of Pakistan. There are a few suggestions that the authorities must look into to tackle the crises. Pakistan has an agricultural economy and needs a large amount of water for its agricultural output. In this regard, the government can employ methods like drip irrigation and spray irrigation to bring the waste of water to minimum.

To deal with the energy crisis, waste treatment plants should be imported to create electricity. Job opportunities should be created in both public and private sectors to bring down the rate of unemployment. It is also important to mention that unemployment is one of the biggest reasons for the rise in social crimes. If the unemployed youth are provided with better job opportunities, it is hoped that they wouldn’t take part in unlawful activities to earn money.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore