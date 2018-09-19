New system

This refers to the article ‘New Pakistan, old hurdles’ (Sep 18) by Dr A Q Khan. He has rightly pointed out the flaws that have marred the CSS exam. He is right when he mentions that anyone with a bachelor’s degree – regardless of the discipline – can take the exam and, if succeeded, can become a top bureaucrat. This leads to inefficiency and mismanagement in different government departments, because these people are not well-versed in the affairs of the relevant department. It is time to hire professionals who are qualified enough to carry out their duties in an effective manner.

For instance, doctors and engineers if given bureaucratic posts in the health and IT sectors respectively will increase the productivity of these departments dramatically. China and Europe also have a similar system of appointing civil servants. There, technical people are appointed on key posts allowing them to use their skills for the betterment of society.

Dr Saad Riaz

Islamabad