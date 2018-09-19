Beyond rhetoric

The fact that the CJP has asked the CEOs of both water purifying companies and private hospitals to appear in court is commendable. Such steps are required across all departments to put them in the right shape. Private hospitals have almost become commercial centres in absence of proper checks and balances. These institutions keep increasing their charges. If a system is in place, it would end the artificial price hike in all sectors.

It is, however, disappointing to see that the CJP has to look into the matters which should be dealt with by the country’s PM. However, ours is busy in converting the PM and Governor Houses into university and picnic spots. The ruling party’s performance has been unsatisfactory so far. The hike in gas tariff shows that the party’s promises of making the lives of people easier were hollow slogans.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi