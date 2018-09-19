Hindu community

LAHORE: Hearing a petition about unavailability of cremation places for Hindu community in Lahore, Justice Qureshi on Tuesday summoned officials of local government and LDA. Advocate Ishtiaq Ch had filed the petition saying Hindu community living in the city had been facing problems as it had no dedicated place for cremation to perform last rituals of their members in case of death. The lawyer pointed out that the LDA rules provided reserved place for cremation near residential areas. He urged the court to issue a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure availability of crematorium for Hindu community in the city.