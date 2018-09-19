Wed September 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

FAPUASA calls for implementation of 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Dr Mahboob Hussain, has demanded the effective implementation of the 18th amendment to the Constitution in the higher education sector through the strengthening of provincial higher education commissions (HECs).

In a statement, Hussain said the HECs should be empowered in Punjab and Sindh, and similar bodies should immediately be established in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. Referring to the decision of the Council of Common Interests to distribute higher education functions, Hussain called for the amendment of laws governing the federal and provincial HECs.

He said it was the constitutional responsibility of the provincial governments to cater to the growing needs of provincially charted universities, which constitute more than 80 percent of the 192 country's recognised universities.

He called upon the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to constitute new human resource search committees, comprising eminent academics with sound experience of working at public sector universities, to ensure the transparent, merit-based appointment of vice chancellors, in line with the party's election manifesto commitments.

Hussain said that adhocism and non-merit appointments have adversely affected the performance of the higher education sector. It is high time to learn from past mistakes and ensure good governance in the higher education sector by promoting a culture of merit and transparency, he said.

He announced that the FAPUASA would monitor all appointments of vice chancellors at the federal and provincial levels in order to ensure transparency. Without consultations and the involvement of all concerned stakeholders - especially elected representatives of university faculties - in key policy decisions, the desired results could not be achieved.

