NUML students donate blood for thalassaemia patients

Islamabad: A large number of students, faculty and staff members here on Tuesday gathered to the blood donation camp at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to donate blood for thalassaemia patients of Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre.

The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from thalassaemia and other patients, a press release issued here said. Director Administration NUML Brig (r) Zia ul Hassan Sahi, who also visited the donation camp, said, The practice of voluntarily blood donating is very low in Pakistan. Such drives will encourage young students to go for voluntary donations. He appreciated the students and staff members for donating blood for noble cause.

Manager Administration Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Raja Jhangir said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassaemia patients of Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre only. He said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal striving hard to facilitate the deprived and needy patients.