Dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C, minimum was 22°C and humidity level was 67 per cent.