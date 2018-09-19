PR increases fare for dams fund

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to increase Rs1, Rs2 and Rs10 on ticket fare for Economy and Business Class, on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, in order to play a vital role in dam fund contribution.

The order will be implemented from September 25. According to a press release, an additional amount of Rs1 shall be charged on the purchase of Economy Class ticket worth Rs100 from each passenger and Rs2 for tickets worth more than Rs100.

In the same manner, an additional amount of Rs10 shall be charged on A/C Class ticket. This minor surcharge for dams fund shall be levied on all tickets, PTOs, free privilege passes, military vouchers, e-ticketing, computerised tickets PCTS, BTS and current reservations of Pakistan Railways. The surcharge of dams fund shall not be a part of ticket fare.