US Consul General meets Sarwar

LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore Colleen Crenwelge called on Punjab Governor Choudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and Pak-US relations. The US diplomat, during her maiden meeting, also felicitated Muhammad Sarwar on his elevation as the Punjab governor for a second time.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan had rendered invaluable sacrifices in a long war against terror, adding that Pakistan fought this war for the lasting world peace and not for its own sake. He lamented the fact that the country’s valuable services in the war against terror were not given due recognition by the world community.

He said terrorists did not belong to any religion rather they were the enemies of the humanity, adding that the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies had annihilated the terrorist hideouts in the country. He said Pakistan was desirous of friendly ties with the neighbouring countries like India, China, Iran and Afghanistan, stressing that peace in Afghanistan was vital for regional peace. He said people of India and Pakistan wanted better relations between the two neighbours.

US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge said the ties between the United Stated of America and Pakistan were decades old and the US wanted to further strengthen the bilateral relations. She said the US wanted Pakistan to be a stable democratic country, adding that the American government was extending its fullest cooperation in various health, clean drinking water and education projects in Pakistan through the USAID.

Ms Colleen hailed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government’s initiative of opening the governor’s houses to the public in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, while talking to British Home Secrtary Sajid Javed, the Punjab governor said that the menace of terrorism could be countered with unity as one strong nation. He said that Pakistan had quite bravely fought terrorists. “The global community should also acknowledge our contribution in combating this challenge”, he added.