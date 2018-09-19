Govt under fire in Senate on hike in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: The government came under fire in the Senate on the opening day of the 282nd session for the massive hike in gas tariff, as the joint opposition questioned its commitment to the parliament for the decision was made while bypassing the legislature.

The senators alleged that while both Houses of the Parliament were summoned to meet, the government in the darkness of night resorted to massive gas tariff increase. PML-N Senator Abdul Qayyum sought a clarification from the prime minister in the Senate on the doubts created by some of his team members about CPEC and also on a recent statement by Kabul-based US Ambassador John Bass that Pakistan is considering to open land routes for Indian trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics.

On a point of public importance, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the government’s decision to increase the natural gas prices by 143 per cent and said, “This is a dangerous decision coming from a party whose leaders opposed gas price hikes in the past and always criticised governments when oil, gas and power tariff were revised”.

“Considering how this will affect not only the key industries but more importantly, the masses, I find it difficult to understand how the government felt like it could blatantly bypass the parliament on a decision of this scale while both Houses were in session,” she noted. Sherry pointed out that the issue regarding how unsustainable the gas prices had been was brought up in the past committees, but the PTI refused to listen. The PTI was consistent in lashing out against the same move they pulled only a day before the mini-budget. “Gas is a basic requirement and changing its price will have effects far and beyond. This is not a decision that the government can unleash on its people overnight,” she asserted.

She said the PPP rejected this move and the government must work towards providing relief to the people, not the opposite. A lofty price hike couldnot be done on a trial and error basis. “Has the government reviewed their decision thoroughly? Have they considered the consequences and do they have a follow-through policy? If so, we demand that it be presented in the Parliament,” she contended.

“This is a cumulative result of incompetency across the board. We cannot afford to attempt solving a serious problem with an equally problematic solution. I hope that the government starts to respect the Parliament and its mandate going forward. Only then will we be able to frame policies that will have maximum positive outcome for the people and for our severely crippled economy,” she said.

She also sought policy statement in the House from the government on its narrative on Kashmir, Palestine and Rohingya in the upcoming UN General Assembly session, as she said the Prime Minister was probably not going there. She feared the US had already turned the other way and was India’s ally and difficulties for Pakistan were to mount.

Senator Abdul Qayyum alleged that internally the government seemed to be paralysed and confused. “Nation still awaits a clear cut economic policy, as prices of essential items like gas have been increased. The government instead of cutting down the administration expenses is planning to massively slash the PSDP,” he noted.

He said that exposing private interiors of the state buildings, like PM House and Governor Houses on national and international networks was risky from security point of view. About US envoy John Bass statement on Pakistan opening routes for Indian trade, he said that it would be accepted only as a package deal including resolution of Kashmir dispute in a stipulated timeframe for which international guarantees would be a pre-requisite.

Senator Javed Abbasi also grilled the government for dropping price hike bomb on hapless masses despite making tall claims of having a competent team of experts while issuing statements from a container in 2014. “You can’t run a country by selling eight buffaloes and old cars,” he quipped.

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the government was doing exactly what it had been promising to the nation for years and sought a categorical statement whether or not IMF was being approached, as the donor’s team was arriving in Pakistan towards the end of this month. “While international media is saying Pakistan is going to obtain dollars 9 billion loan, local experts insist the loans size can be around 12 billion,” he said.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz said the government had inherited the economy in a very bad shape besides the current account deficit, circular debt was also increasing. The gas prices, he noted, were not rationalised by the past governments for political reasons or whatever.

He said they would tell the nation truth even at the political cost and would be addressing basic issues, which had not been addressed in the past and there would be reforms in various sectors.

He said the government had promised to tell the nation truth always but take example of train accident near Jand: no information was issued how it occurred, who was at fault and was the responsibility fixed.

Former Interior Minister PPP Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said the protocol and security should not be mixed up and confused that there must be no compromise on the issue of security of the top government personalities, as none could claim the menace of terrorism had been completely eliminated from Pakistan.

PPP’s Parliamentary leader Dr. Sikandar Mandhro pointed out that as many as 171237 posts in the federal government and its autonomous organisations were currently vacant, almost 18 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the departments and bodies.

He pointed out that in a bulletin about employees of the federal government and its autonomous bodies for 2016-17, the Establishment Division had put the total sanctioned strength at about 1.13 million (1,137,843 to be exact) and said that 966606 employees were working against these posts, showing a shortfall of about 18pc.

“The total number of sanctioned federal government posts stood at 649176 but 570553 employees and officers were available for these positions, showing a vacancy of about 78623 posts or 12pc. These included vacancies for 9235 officers of grade-17 and above and 69390 staff of grade-16 and below,” he said.

He pointed out that the Constitution was not followed in terms of applying quota to jobs and Sindh and Balochistan were denied their due share while Punjab had a lion’s share, much more than tits quota of jobs.

Dr. Sikandar called for formation of a special committee on the shortfall of jobs with regards to Sindh and Balochistan, ensuring justice was done to them. The Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the House Committee on the Establishment Division.