Sikhs welcome govt decision to open Kartarpur border

Pakistan Sikh Council chief Sardar Ramesh Singh said on Tuesday that Sikhs around the globe have been appreciating the federal government’s decision to open the Kartarpur border, allowing Sikh pilgrims to cross the border and visit a historic gurdwara there without visa.

Sindh was addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club. He said that visa-free entry of Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur would be a great service to Sikh pilgrims.

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is located in Narowal district of Punjab province near the Indian border and is revered by Sikhs due to the belief that Sikhism founder Guru Nanak had died there.

“On the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak ji, there can be no bigger happiness than this for the community members living on both sides of the border,” he said, adding that the community and pilgrims all have been demanding this corridor for years.

The Sikh community leader also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of keeping politics separate from religion. Pakistan Sikh Council’s leaders Sardar Ram Singh, Sardar Samar Nagh Singh, Sardar Rajeet Singh and others were also present at the press conference.