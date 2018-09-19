Wapda’s hydel generation hits all-time high

LAHORE: Hydroelectric power generation at the stations, owned and operated by Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA), hit a record during the peak hours of the last two days, crossing 7500 megawatt (MW) mark for the first time in the history of the country, The News has learnt.

As per generation details, Wapda provided as much as 7571 MW and 7513 MW of electricity to the national grid during peak hours on September 16 and 17 respectively. This quantum of hydel power share registered an increase of about 1000 MW compared to that of previous years.

This increased share of hydel electricity in the national grid is the result of power generation commencement from Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

In accordance with outflows from Tarbela Dam and availability of water in River Neelum, two units of Tarbela 4th Extension and one unit of Neelum Jhelum are providing electricity to the system. The statistics of yesterday’s hydel generation during the peak hours showed that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3461 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 770 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Mangla 920 MW, Warsak 185 MW, and Neelum Jhelum 243 MW, while other hydel power stations cumulatively contributed 484 MW to the national grid.

It is pertinent to mention that the WAPDA owns as many as 19 hydel power stations with cumulative generation capacity of 6902 MW. In addition to these, the WAPDA has also completed three hydropower projects in 2018 namely Tarbela 4th Extension, Neelum-Jhelum and Golen Gol with a total installed capacity of 2487 MW. These projects are in their defects liability period and generating electricity in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedure.

The electricity generated by these projects is also being injected into the system. It may be mentioned that hydel electricity is the cheapest form of power and environmentally-friendly.