Lifting of ban on non-filers seen boosting investment in realty, auto sectors

KARACHI: Government’s decision to lift ban on non-filers of income tax returns to buy properties and cars is likely to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis and rev up auto sales, realtors and analysts said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, presenting Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018, proposed withdrawal of restriction on non-filers to buy cars and properties, slapped by the previous government to increase number of returns that barely surpassed 1.5 million in a country of 200 million people.

The last government, through Finance Act 2018, banned registration or transfer of new vehicles on the name of non-filers as well as disallowed them to purchase property.

After the amendment into the law, the non-filers could buy property with value exceeding five million rupees.

Realtors said the restriction held up billions of rupees in investment in real estate sector. It also inhibited inflows in real estate investment trust.

“This amendment will increase flow of investment in this segment of the economy,” Arif Jeewa, chairman of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) said. “We have opposed this condition but the previous government did not listen.”

Jeewa said the real estate industry suffered million of dollars in losses due to the restriction. “The industry lost around $30 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.”

Overseas Pakistanis as well as locals would be encouraged to make investment in real estate following the withdrawal of the condition, he added.

Analysts said the decision is likely to be positive for cement companies, such as Lucky Cement, DG Khan Cement, Maple Leaf Cement, Kohat and Fauji Cement while steel companies would also be beneficial.

“It would help in fulfilling the dream of the present government to build five million homes,” an analyst said, requesting anonymity.

“Middle class falls in non-filers category and the decision might help them buy homes.”

Car sales took a direct hit of restriction on non-filers as they fell six percent year-on-year to 39,006 units in the first two months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19. It was the first time that auto sales declined in the first two months of a fiscal year since FY2015.

In the past two months, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association said automakers asked their customers who already made bookings to file returns to avert cancellation.

Brokerage Topline Securities said the withdrawal decision will be positive for local auto assemblers and the economy.

Auto shares witnessed double digit growth during the trading session.

Honda Atlas gained Rs13.19, Pak Suzuki was up Rs13.75, Hino Pak rose Rs19.15 and Millat Tractors increased Rs15.89.

Analyst Arsalan Hanif at Arif Habib Limited said the announcement from the finance minister helped in increasing volume and earnings of the companies in auto sector.

The finance minister also proposed increase in import duty on luxury vehicles above 1,800cc to 20 percent from 10 percent.

Mohammad Shehzad, chairman of All Pakistan Motors Dealers Association

said the measure would improve tax collection from imports. “A buyer purchasing car of Rs10 million could easily afford to pay double taxation.”

Shehzad said import regime for cars remained unchanged as a whole, “which is a positive sign and will help middle class get automobiles at affordable price”. ­