PTI fields Dr Shahzad for Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday decided to field Dr Shahzad Waseem for the Senate’s general seat from Punjab, which fell vacant following the resignation of the party’s Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is PTI’s Chairman, approved the name of Dr. Shahzad, who had served as minister of state for interior during President General Pervez Musharraf’s regime.

Former Senator Muhammad Sarwar assumed the office of Governor Punjab a few days back.

In a related development, the name of Shahzad Qureshi has been approved to run from PS-111 in the bye-election.

This seat of the Sindh Assembly had fallen after MPA Imran Ismail resigned, who later became governor of Sindh.

Meanwhile, Waleed Iqbal, who was aspirant of a ticket to contest the upcoming bye-election on October 14 from NA-131, Lahore, is expected to be made Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs.

Instead of fielding Waleed, the party awarded ticket to former federal minister Humayun Akhtar from this constituency.