Dams fund be used on completing 100 dams in Balochistan: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Taj Haider has proposed that the funds contributed by the nation for construction of dams should be spent on completing the final and third stage of the 100 small dams’ in the province of Balochistan.

“As many as 5 pre-qualification bids for contractors of Diamer Bhasha dam had already been received and financing offers for the required 1500 billion rupees were being solicited while the present collection of Rs3.5 billion, which may go up to 6 or 7 billion will be insignificant for financing the Mega project,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Taj Haider said, however, if this amount was spent on completion of the project of 100 dams in Balochistan, it will have a big impact on the life of the common man living in remote and far flung areas of that province.

He said besides the welfare of the marginalised people, this gesture will also send a message of goodwill and solidarity from rest of the country to Balochistan. “Every child from Karachi or Lahore contributing ten rupees to a small dam in a remote corner of Balochistan will in fact be telling the people of Balochistan that we are one and we care for you,” Taj Haider said.