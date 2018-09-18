Tue September 18, 2018
APP
September 18, 2018

AJK PM condemns Indian forces’ coward act of dragging body of freedom fighter

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has vehemently condemned the coward act of Indian occupying forces dragging the body of a martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter with vehicle in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

He termed it a shameful act of abusing humanity and blatant violation of international Law.

Talking to media on Monday, the AJK prime minister said that martyrdom of seven freedom fighters was a human tragedy.

He called upon the international community to give attention towards their atrocities.

“International community should focus on this bloodshed and must stop Indian forces from target killing of Kashmiris and international human rights organisations should also take notice of this kind of atrocities,” he said.

The AJK prime minister said that at least seven youth were martyred by the Indian forces during last two days and properties were also damaged in cordon and search operations.

He said Indian occupational forces are badly engaged in violations of the human rights.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in held Kashmir and urged the international community to take immediate notice of the issue. He also demanded the world community to play its due role in resolving the issue according to aspirations of Kashmiris and the UN resolutions. The people of the Occupied Kashmir are demanding their fundamental right to self-determination but Indian authorities want to deter their peaceful movement by making use of force.

The precarious situation of in the Occupied Kashmir, should be a matter of concern for the International Community, he added.

He underlined that the Indian authorities should learn from the history that their crimes against humanity in Jammu and Kashmir would not be forgotten and could not be escaped from justice. All the crimes committed against humanity in Occupied Kashmir are being documented and sooner or later those responsible for crimes will be held accountable, he maintained.

