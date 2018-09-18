IHC surprised at NAB challenging Sept 10 order

ISLAMABAD: The division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed surprise as NAB challenged their September 10 order regarding Avenfield verdict suspension pleas.

Justice Athar Minallah said that NAB had placed no objection to the order. Now, however, it had challenged the same before the apex court.

During hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that prosecutor Akram Qureshi and Jahanzeb Bharwana were at the SC for the hearing of the aforementioned petition.

Meanwhile, in accountability court the NAB prosecutor objected to a question regarding Volume 10 during cross-examination of star witness Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case against Nawaz Sharif. During cross examination Nawaz’s counsel Khawja Haris asked JIT head Wajid Zia if Volume 10 of the Joint Investigation Team report on Panama case was sealed in presence of the Supreme Court registrar. Zia said he did not remember as it was a matter from over a year ago.