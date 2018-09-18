Only 7,419 expats registered for I-voting in by-election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday said that a total of 7419 overseas Pakistanis got themselves registered for first-ever I-voting in the upcoming bye-election in 37 constituencies.

The deadline for overseas Pakistanis to register on the I-voting website launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expired on Monday 9:00am. The deadline was extended from September 15 to 17. It started on September 1.

The Election Commission said that out of 790000 Pakistanis living abroad, 631909 were eligible for I-voting, only 7419 people registered to vote out of 11000 accounts created on the website. The registration period lasted for 17 days. The reasons for limited number of Pakistanis living abroad, got registered, include lack of education or related knowledge.