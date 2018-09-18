Indian soldier kills 2 mates, himself at army camp

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army soldier opened fire at a military cantonment, killing two of his colleagues, before turning the gun on himself in northern state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Kangra district early Monday morning. "The soldier of Sikh Regiment suddenly ran amok inside the cantonment. He shot two of his colleagues and then he shot himself dead with his assault rifle. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem," a police official said. While the accused joined the Indian Army one-and-a-half year back, the victims had been in service for nearly 20 years. "We are probing the circumstances that led to the shooting. The Indian Army has also chipped in," the official said. In January last year, a paramilitary soldier killed four of his senior officers in an apparent row over leave.