Tue September 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Two soldiers injured in North Waziristan landmine blast

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army sustained injuries in a landmine blast at Spinwam area in North Waziristan (NW) tribal district on Monday, official sources said.

They said Naik Imran and Basharat were on the way when they stepped on a landmine near Zangi checkpost in Spinwam area. As a result, the soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital wherefrom they were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu .

