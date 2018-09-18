Two soldiers injured in North Waziristan landmine blast

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army sustained injuries in a landmine blast at Spinwam area in North Waziristan (NW) tribal district on Monday, official sources said.

They said Naik Imran and Basharat were on the way when they stepped on a landmine near Zangi checkpost in Spinwam area. As a result, the soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital wherefrom they were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu .