Tue September 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

100 cardiac patients get free treatment at ATH

ABBOTTABAD: Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), Ayub Medical Teaching Institution examined 100 cardiac patients free of charge here at the Cardiology OPD of the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

A communiqué said that all laboratory tests and echocardiography services were provided free to the patients.

BoG Chairman Major General Dr Asif Ali Khan, who is a noted cardiac surgeon, had earlier promised to provide the clinical services in ATH.

Dr Asif Ali Khan is a qualified doctor and practices as a cardiac surgeon. He holds the expertise in open heart surgery, bypass surgery, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) and heart transplant. He has the specialties in grownup congenital heart diseases, and congenital aneurysm and aortic root surgery.

Dr Asif Ali Khan has been the commandant of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) and had served as president Society of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery (SCVT) Pakistan. Currently, he is serving as the chairman BoG of Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Hospital Bahria Town (BARMT), Rawalpindi, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital (QIH), Rawalpindi and Tahir International Hospital (THI), Rabwah, Jhang along with chairman BoG ATH, Abbottabad.

He has offered his services to conduct the free OPD for the patients of Hazara region after every BoG meeting once in a month.

