Tue September 18, 2018
National

Bureau report
September 18, 2018

1,000 Rescue 1122 employees regularised

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Monday regularised the services of employees of the Emergency Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The services of the contractual employees have been regularised in the light of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Regularisation of Services) Act 2018.

The provincial government approved the act on March 2, said Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for the Rescue 1122.

He said that 1,000 contractual employees would benefit from the decision in Peshawar and other 10 districts of the province.

The spokesperson said recruitment against the announced vacant positions in the service would be made on a regular basis. “We have conducted the physical and arranged written test of candidates for various vacant posts a few months ago. Initially the new recruitment was planned to be made on contractual basis but now these would be made on a regular basis,” elaborated Bilal Faizi.

He said the provincial government has planned to extend the services to the entire province, adding the services were already launched in 10 more district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

