September 18, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 18, 2018

Post-CPEC phase challenging: Qibla

PESHAWAR: Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday highlighted the significance of an all-inclusive state to prepare for the new phase of post-China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that country as a nation would go through.

Delivering a lecture on “Paigham-e-Pakistan” at the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar, he said the CPEC would bring vast opportunities to the people of Pakistan.

However, he said the opportunities could only be availed once there was harmony among the citizens. He said that harmony would teach the people how to turn challenges into opportunities and failure into prosperity.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, who is also a former vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar, urged the youth to become enlightened and responsible citizens by educating themselves. He urged them to work for peace and stability so that they could benefit from the opportunities that CPEC would bring.

He pointed out that the relation between peace and trade produced a stable economy.

“There is a triangular relation between peace, economy and trade. If you want a peaceful society, you need to have a good economy and if you want a good economy you need to have an efficient system of trade,” he remarked.

Dr Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, Chairman, Department of International Relations in his welcome note, said that Pakistan was passing through critical phase of its history. He said a counter-narrative called Paigham-e-Pakistan has been introduced for Pakistan and the Muslim world.

He added those creating misunderstandings about the CPEC lived in fool’s paradise. He said that Pakistan was taking steps to normalise relations with its neighbours.

