Criminal killed in encounter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: An alleged criminal involved in the killing of a policeman was killed during an encounter on the Ring Road near Pishtakhara, officials said on Monday.
Police said a hand-grenade was also recovered from the killed criminal. The officials said he had opened fire on the police during a raid.
“The most wanted offender Sherazay has been killed in an encounter. He had killed a police driver two months back and was also wanted in other dacoity and murder cases,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Peshawar Javed Iqbal told reporters.
PESHAWAR: An alleged criminal involved in the killing of a policeman was killed during an encounter on the Ring Road near Pishtakhara, officials said on Monday.
Police said a hand-grenade was also recovered from the killed criminal. The officials said he had opened fire on the police during a raid.
“The most wanted offender Sherazay has been killed in an encounter. He had killed a police driver two months back and was also wanted in other dacoity and murder cases,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Peshawar Javed Iqbal told reporters.
Comments