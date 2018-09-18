Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

BR
Bureau report
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Report on Fata reforms unveiled

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS), University of Peshawar, Monday launched a new report on Fata reforms produced by the Cell for Fata Studies.

A ceremony was held where pro-vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Mohammad Abid was the chief guest.

The ceremony was also addressed by dean faculty of Social Sciences Dr Johar Ali, UNDP representative Haider Yahya and others. IPCS Director Prof Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi presented the findings of the report in his presentation at the outset of the ceremony.

He said that drastic reforms were necessary for the stability in the tribal areas, which were recently merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He pointed to the land reforms to be one of the major areas of concern for both the locals and the implementers.

The IPCS director stated that the report shall be published in the form of a book so as to make it available for students, academicians and policymakers.

Haider Yahya said the most difficult task in the implementation of Fata reforms was 03 percent National Finance Commission award. He added that the federal government was trying to convince provincial governments of 03 percent share for tribal districts of KP in the NFC award. The key to reforms was development, he added.

Prof Johar Ali said the policymakers have always ignored the ground realities. “Now as we are bringing this area to the mainstream, we must plan our policies according to the actual situation,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook